WTO MC14 Opens in Cameroon; India Pushes for Inclusive, Development-Centric Trade Reforms

The 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) commenced in Yaoundé, Cameroon, with a high-level ceremonial session bringing together global trade leaders to deliberate on the future of multilateral trade amid evolving economic challenges.

The opening session, chaired by Cameroon’s Trade Minister, was attended by WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and trade ministers and senior representatives from member countries. Representing India, Commerce Secretary Shri Rajesh Agrawal participated in the inaugural proceedings.

Focus on Fisheries Pact and Multilateral Priorities

The inaugural session was followed by a symbolic celebration marking the entry into force of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies on September 15, 2025, a landmark step aimed at curbing harmful subsidies and promoting sustainable fishing practices globally.

India Calls for Balanced, Inclusive WTO Reforms

At a key ministerial discussion on foundational WTO issues, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal strongly articulated India’s position on reforming the global trade body.

He emphasized that WTO reforms must:

Be transparent, inclusive, and member-driven

Retain development as a central pillar

Uphold core principles such as: Non-discrimination Consensus-based decision-making Equity among members



India’s stance reflects concerns of developing nations seeking a fair and balanced global trading system, especially in the face of protectionist trends and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Intensive Bilateral Engagements on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of MC14, India actively engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening trade partnerships and advancing ongoing negotiations.

Piyush Goyal held key meetings with:

Prime Minister of Cameroon, H.E. Dion Ngute Joseph, discussing avenues to deepen India–Cameroon cooperation

WTO Director-General, focusing on priorities and agenda of MC14

Trade counterparts from Netherlands, France, and Ethiopia, exploring opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic collaboration

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also conducted extensive diplomatic outreach, meeting representatives from:

Chile, Paraguay, United States, Nepal, Philippines, Saudi Arabia

Delegation of EU Parliamentarians

Mexico, Peru, Russia, New Zealand, and the European Union

Progress on Free Trade Agreements

A major focus of these engagements was advancing India’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, including:

India–Chile FTA and India–Peru FTA discussions, where both sides reviewed ongoing negotiations

Progress updates on the recently concluded India–EU FTA and India–New Zealand FTA, with discussions centered on finalisation and implementation pathways

These engagements signal India’s proactive approach to expanding its global trade footprint and diversifying economic partnerships.

Strategic Context: India’s Expanding Trade Diplomacy

India’s active participation at MC14 comes at a time when:

Global trade is navigating post-pandemic recovery and geopolitical shifts

Supply chains are being reconfigured for resilience

Developing economies are seeking greater voice in global trade governance

India has consistently advocated for:

Reformed multilateralism

Protection of policy space for developing countries

Greater emphasis on sustainable and inclusive growth

Diplomatic Close to Day One

The first day of the conference concluded with a ceremonial reception and gala dinner hosted by the Government of Cameroon, providing an informal platform for continued diplomatic engagement among participating nations.

Looking Ahead

As MC14 progresses, key issues expected to dominate discussions include:

WTO dispute settlement reforms

Agriculture and food security concerns

Digital trade and e-commerce frameworks

Climate-linked trade policies

India’s assertive stance and active diplomacy indicate its intent to play a leading role in shaping the future of global trade governance, while safeguarding the interests of developing economies.