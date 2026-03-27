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Drug Bust in Mizoram: Arrests Made in Heroin Seizure

Law enforcement in Mizoram arrested two individuals on the outskirts of Aizawl, seizing 351 grams of heroin. The operation, conducted late on Thursday, led to their booking under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The suspects appeared before the district and sessions court on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:37 IST
Drug Bust in Mizoram: Arrests Made in Heroin Seizure
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In a significant drug operation, the excise department in Mizoram announced the arrest of two individuals on the outskirts of Aizawl and the confiscation of 351 grams of heroin.

The late Thursday operation resulted in the drug being seized from a car, according to the statement released on Friday.

The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and were presented before the district and sessions court in Aizawl on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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