Delhi Excise Department Mandates Fresh SKU Registration for Wholesalers

The Delhi excise department has mandated that liquor wholesalers secure fresh brand registration and revalidate their stock keeping units (SKUs) in preparation for the new financial year commencing on April 1.

The department issued a circular to L-I licensees, clarifying that all existing SKUs become invalid at midnight on March 31 unless their validity is expressly extended. Operating protocols indicate that L1 licensees must conduct brand registrations via the eAbkari portal to extend old SKU validity.

However, activities such as import permit placement and barcode generation will remain restricted to newly registered products bearing fresh SKU IDs, ensuring brand traceability and compliance. The department has cautioned licensees to adhere to guidelines or face possible operational restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)