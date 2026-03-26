Delhi Excise Department Mandates Fresh SKU Registration for Wholesalers
The Delhi government's excise department requires liquor wholesalers to register and revalidate their stock keeping units (SKUs) before the new financial year. Current SKUs will expire on March 31, and trade will require new registrations on the eAbkari portal. Failure to comply may result in sanctions.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi excise department has mandated that liquor wholesalers secure fresh brand registration and revalidate their stock keeping units (SKUs) in preparation for the new financial year commencing on April 1.
The department issued a circular to L-I licensees, clarifying that all existing SKUs become invalid at midnight on March 31 unless their validity is expressly extended. Operating protocols indicate that L1 licensees must conduct brand registrations via the eAbkari portal to extend old SKU validity.
However, activities such as import permit placement and barcode generation will remain restricted to newly registered products bearing fresh SKU IDs, ensuring brand traceability and compliance. The department has cautioned licensees to adhere to guidelines or face possible operational restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- excise
- liquor
- wholesalers
- eAbkari
- SKUs
- registration
- GTIN
- barcode
- licensees
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