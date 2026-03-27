IEC Invites Comment on Proposed Deposit Increases for 2026/27 Local Elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will today publish a Government Gazette notice calling for public comment on proposed deposit amounts for political parties and independent candidates contesting the 2026/27 Local Government Elections.

The move signals the start of a consultative process that could reshape the financial thresholds required to participate in municipal elections—an issue with direct implications for political competition, inclusivity, and electoral integrity.

Deposits as a Gatekeeping Mechanism

Under South Africa’s electoral framework, all registered political parties and independent candidates are required to pay a deposit to contest elections. The IEC says the requirement serves two key purposes:

Confirming a contestant’s genuine intention to participate

Providing administrative certainty on the final list of contestants

Deposits are refundable under specific conditions:

If a party secures a seat in a Proportional Representation (PR) election

If a ward candidate obtains at least 10% of valid votes

Candidates who fail to meet these thresholds forfeit their deposits, which are then transferred to the National Revenue Fund.

Current Deposit Structure

The existing deposit framework—set out under Section 14(1)(b) of the Municipal Electoral Act—varies depending on the type of municipality:

R4 700 — Metropolitan municipalities

R2 800 — Local municipalities with wards

R1 800 — Local municipalities without wards and district municipalities

Additionally, independent ward candidates—or party-nominated ward candidates not contesting via a party list—are currently required to pay R1 800 in terms of the Municipal Electoral Regulations.

Proposed Changes Under Review

The IEC has indicated its intention to revise these deposit amounts in line with Item 11(1) of the Municipal Electoral Regulations, though final figures have not yet been confirmed.

The review comes amid broader discussions about balancing two competing priorities:

Lowering barriers to entry to encourage broader political participation, especially for smaller parties and independent candidates

Maintaining electoral seriousness, ensuring that only credible candidates contest elections to avoid administrative overload and ballot fragmentation

Election analysts note that even modest increases in deposit amounts can significantly impact participation at the local level, where many independent candidates and smaller parties operate with limited financial resources.

Public Participation Opens

The Commission has invited political parties, independent candidates, civil society organisations, and the general public to submit written representations on the proposed changes.

Submissions can be made via:

Email: deposits@elections.org.za

Physical delivery: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion, 0157

The deadline for submissions is Friday, 8 May 2026.

Final Decision Pending

The IEC emphasised that no final determination has been made regarding the deposit amounts. All feedback received during the consultation period will be reviewed before a final decision is announced.

“The Commission has not yet decided on the election deposit amounts and will consider all representations before finalising the framework,” it said.

Implications for the 2026/27 Elections

The outcome of this process will play a key role in shaping the competitiveness and accessibility of the upcoming local government elections—particularly at a time when independent candidates are increasingly emerging as significant players in South Africa’s political landscape.

With local government seen as the frontline of service delivery, the structure of electoral participation—including financial requirements—remains central to strengthening democratic accountability and representation.