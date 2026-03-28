Third Strike Near Bushehr: Iran's Nuclear Plant in Focus

In a significant development, Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about a recent strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant. This marks the third such incident within a week and a half.

The IAEA confirmed that there was no damage to the operating reactor, and crucially, there was no release of radiation. The strike appears not to have disrupted the plant's normal operations, as communicated by Iranian authorities.

Such events have drawn growing international scrutiny as concerns persist about the safety and security of nuclear facilities in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)