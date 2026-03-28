Wirtz Shines with Late Heroics as Germany Triumphs Over Switzerland
Florian Wirtz scored twice and set up two more goals, leading Germany to a 4-3 victory over Switzerland in a friendly. The match featured multiple lead changes, with Wirtz's efforts securing the win after a thrilling first half. Both teams are preparing for the upcoming World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:42 IST
Germany forward Florian Wirtz delivered a dynamic performance in a friendly against Switzerland, netting two crucial goals and assisting two more, guiding his team to a 4-3 victory.
Despite struggling with form at Liverpool, the 22-year-old took center stage, especially with an 86th-minute winner that highlighted his skill.
This match, part of World Cup preparations, demonstrated Germany's evolving team dynamics as they aim to overcome challenges in their group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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