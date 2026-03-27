Ganief Hendricks Leads Major SASSA Outreach Programme in West Rand

Social Development Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks is spearheading a high-impact Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) at the Mohlakeng Old Age Home in the West Rand today, bringing a full suite of government services directly to vulnerable communities.

The outreach, led in partnership with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and multiple government departments, forms part of Human Rights Month activities and underscores government’s intensified push to close service delivery gaps and strengthen social protection systems.

Taking Services to the People

ICROP, one of SASSA’s flagship community-based service delivery models, is designed to eliminate long-standing access barriers faced by millions of South Africans—particularly in underserved and economically marginalised areas.

By decentralising services, the programme:

Reduces travel distances and associated costs for beneficiaries

Speeds up application and processing times

Simplifies administrative procedures

Enhances direct engagement between government and communities

With over 18 million South Africans reliant on social grants, initiatives like ICROP are increasingly critical in ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is excluded due to logistical or bureaucratic constraints.

Human Rights in Action

The outreach aligns with Human Rights Month, reinforcing the constitutional commitment to dignity, equality, and access to basic services.

Deputy Minister Hendricks’ visit highlights government’s focus on:

Expanding access to social grants and welfare services

Protecting vulnerable groups, including older persons, children, and persons with disabilities

Strengthening community-level support systems

Promoting inclusive and responsive governance

Multi-Departmental Service Delivery Hub

The ICROP event transforms the Mohlakeng Old Age Home into a one-stop service centre, offering a wide range of critical services on-site:

Social grant applications and enquiries (SASSA)

Identity documents and birth certificate assistance (Department of Home Affairs)

Support for victims of gender-based violence and substance abuse

Social work services, counselling, and referrals

Development funding and support (National Development Agency)

Healthcare services and screenings (Department of Health)

Local governance and service support (COGTA)

Voter registration and electoral services (IEC)

Public information and communication services (GCIS)

Complaints and investigations support (Public Protector)

This integrated model reflects a broader shift toward coordinated, “whole-of-government” service delivery aimed at improving efficiency and accountability.

Community Engagement at the Core

The programme begins with a direct community engagement session, allowing residents to raise concerns, ask questions, and interact with Deputy Minister Hendricks and senior officials.

This participatory approach is intended to:

Improve policy responsiveness

Identify service delivery gaps in real time

Build trust between citizens and government institutions

Senior leadership from the Department of Social Development and SASSA, alongside representatives from national, provincial, and local government, are participating—signalling a unified commitment to people-centred governance.

Bridging the Last Mile of Service Delivery

ICROP represents a strategic intervention to address what policymakers often describe as the “last mile” challenge—ensuring that services reach those who need them most, particularly in communities where mobility, digital access, or administrative barriers limit uptake.

Residents attending the outreach have been encouraged to bring identity documents and supporting paperwork to enable immediate assistance and processing.

Driving Inclusive Social Protection

As South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment and inequality, expanding access to social services remains a cornerstone of government’s socio-economic strategy.

Programmes like ICROP not only improve access but also help integrate social protection with broader development initiatives—linking beneficiaries to healthcare, documentation, and support services that can improve long-term outcomes.