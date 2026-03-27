NeGD Launches First Advanced Anti-Drone Training Programme for CISF
With the rapid proliferation of drones in both civilian and hostile domains, security agencies are increasingly focusing on counter-drone preparedness.
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- South Africa
In a major step toward enhancing India’s defence against emerging aerial threats, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), in collaboration with DRDO and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), has conducted the country’s first advanced, technology-driven anti-drone training programme for CISF officers.
Held over five days at DIAT, Pune, the programme marks a significant milestone in building specialised counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) capabilities for personnel tasked with securing critical infrastructure and strategic assets.
Rising Drone Threats Drive Capacity Building Push
With the rapid proliferation of drones in both civilian and hostile domains, security agencies are increasingly focusing on counter-drone preparedness. From surveillance risks to potential attacks on airports, power plants, and defence installations, the threat landscape is evolving rapidly.
Inaugurating the programme, Dr. B. H. V. S. Narayana Murthy, Vice Chancellor, DIAT, emphasized the urgent need for:
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Advanced detection and neutralisation capabilities
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Real-time threat assessment frameworks
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Integration of cutting-edge technologies in security operations
Hands-On Training with Advanced Technologies
The programme brought together experts from DIAT and DRDO, offering CISF officers intensive, practical exposure to modern counter-drone systems.
Key training modules included:
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Detection and tracking of hostile drones
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Threat assessment and response strategies
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Directional and omnidirectional jamming techniques
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Camera-based surveillance and targeting systems
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3D drone trajectory analysis
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Live UAS neutralisation exercises
These modules were designed to simulate real-world operational scenarios, ensuring officers are equipped to respond effectively to drone-based threats.
Strengthening Frontline Security Forces
The initiative is part of NeGD’s broader Capacity Building programme, aimed at enhancing the technological readiness of frontline security personnel.
CISF, which guards:
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Airports and metro networks
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Nuclear and thermal power plants
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Strategic industrial installations
is increasingly required to deal with non-traditional and technology-driven threats, making such specialised training critical.
Institutional Collaboration Driving Innovation
The programme reflects a strong synergy between:
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NeGD (MeitY) – driving digital and capacity-building initiatives
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DRDO – providing advanced defence technologies and expertise
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DIAT – offering infrastructure, simulation environments, and academic support
DIAT’s advanced facilities enabled immersive training through:
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Simulation-based learning environments
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Access to state-of-the-art testing systems
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Interaction with domain experts and researchers
A Step Toward Tech-Enabled National Security
This initiative signals a broader shift toward technology-centric security frameworks, where:
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Artificial intelligence, analytics, and sensors play a key role
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Security forces are trained in next-generation warfare tools
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Collaboration between civilian tech agencies and defence institutions is strengthened
Future Roadmap
NeGD has indicated plans to:
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Expand such programmes to other security agencies
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Introduce training in emerging technologies like AI, cyber defence, and autonomous systems
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Build a national ecosystem for advanced security training
Strategic Significance
As drone usage grows across sectors, including logistics and surveillance, the ability to detect, track, and neutralise rogue drones will be crucial for:
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Protecting critical infrastructure
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Ensuring public safety
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Safeguarding national security interests
The successful execution of this programme positions India on a stronger footing to tackle next-generation aerial threats, while reinforcing the country’s commitment to modernising its internal security apparatus.