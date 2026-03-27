NeGD Launches First Advanced Anti-Drone Training Programme for CISF

In a major step toward enhancing India’s defence against emerging aerial threats, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), in collaboration with DRDO and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), has conducted the country’s first advanced, technology-driven anti-drone training programme for CISF officers.

Held over five days at DIAT, Pune, the programme marks a significant milestone in building specialised counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) capabilities for personnel tasked with securing critical infrastructure and strategic assets.

Rising Drone Threats Drive Capacity Building Push

With the rapid proliferation of drones in both civilian and hostile domains, security agencies are increasingly focusing on counter-drone preparedness. From surveillance risks to potential attacks on airports, power plants, and defence installations, the threat landscape is evolving rapidly.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr. B. H. V. S. Narayana Murthy, Vice Chancellor, DIAT, emphasized the urgent need for:

Advanced detection and neutralisation capabilities

Real-time threat assessment frameworks

Integration of cutting-edge technologies in security operations

Hands-On Training with Advanced Technologies

The programme brought together experts from DIAT and DRDO, offering CISF officers intensive, practical exposure to modern counter-drone systems.

Key training modules included:

Detection and tracking of hostile drones

Threat assessment and response strategies

Directional and omnidirectional jamming techniques

Camera-based surveillance and targeting systems

3D drone trajectory analysis

Live UAS neutralisation exercises

These modules were designed to simulate real-world operational scenarios, ensuring officers are equipped to respond effectively to drone-based threats.

Strengthening Frontline Security Forces

The initiative is part of NeGD’s broader Capacity Building programme, aimed at enhancing the technological readiness of frontline security personnel.

CISF, which guards:

Airports and metro networks

Nuclear and thermal power plants

Strategic industrial installations

is increasingly required to deal with non-traditional and technology-driven threats, making such specialised training critical.

Institutional Collaboration Driving Innovation

The programme reflects a strong synergy between:

NeGD (MeitY) – driving digital and capacity-building initiatives

DRDO – providing advanced defence technologies and expertise

DIAT – offering infrastructure, simulation environments, and academic support

DIAT’s advanced facilities enabled immersive training through:

Simulation-based learning environments

Access to state-of-the-art testing systems

Interaction with domain experts and researchers

A Step Toward Tech-Enabled National Security

This initiative signals a broader shift toward technology-centric security frameworks, where:

Artificial intelligence, analytics, and sensors play a key role

Security forces are trained in next-generation warfare tools

Collaboration between civilian tech agencies and defence institutions is strengthened

Future Roadmap

NeGD has indicated plans to:

Expand such programmes to other security agencies

Introduce training in emerging technologies like AI, cyber defence, and autonomous systems

Build a national ecosystem for advanced security training

Strategic Significance

As drone usage grows across sectors, including logistics and surveillance, the ability to detect, track, and neutralise rogue drones will be crucial for:

Protecting critical infrastructure

Ensuring public safety

Safeguarding national security interests

The successful execution of this programme positions India on a stronger footing to tackle next-generation aerial threats, while reinforcing the country’s commitment to modernising its internal security apparatus.