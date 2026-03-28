Elon Musk's Surprising Call with World Leaders

Elon Musk unexpectedly joined a high-profile conference call involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report from the New York Times on Friday. The conversation revolved around the ongoing conflict situation in Iran, with Musk's role being somewhat ambiguous.

The participation of Musk, a prominent figure from the tech industry, raised eyebrows as officials on the call, as well as the wider public, were unsure about his contributions or purpose in the discussion. Despite the surprise inclusion, the conversation was described as productive.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt highlighted the strong relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the positive nature of their talks. The key outcome of the call remains under wraps as the global community speculates on the meeting's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)