Left Menu

Elon Musk's Surprising Call with World Leaders

Elon Musk participated in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in Iran. The New York Times reports uncertainty about Musk's role or contributions in the call. The White House emphasized the productive nature of the discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:44 IST
Elon Musk's Surprising Call with World Leaders
Elon Musk

Elon Musk unexpectedly joined a high-profile conference call involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report from the New York Times on Friday. The conversation revolved around the ongoing conflict situation in Iran, with Musk's role being somewhat ambiguous.

The participation of Musk, a prominent figure from the tech industry, raised eyebrows as officials on the call, as well as the wider public, were unsure about his contributions or purpose in the discussion. Despite the surprise inclusion, the conversation was described as productive.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt highlighted the strong relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the positive nature of their talks. The key outcome of the call remains under wraps as the global community speculates on the meeting's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Houthis Warn of Intervention If US-Israel Escalate Against Iran

Houthis Warn of Intervention If US-Israel Escalate Against Iran

 Global
2
Dutch Triumph: Reijnders Seals Victory Against Norway

Dutch Triumph: Reijnders Seals Victory Against Norway

 Netherlands
3
Idaho's Controversial Law: A New Chapter in the Transgender Rights Debate

Idaho's Controversial Law: A New Chapter in the Transgender Rights Debate

 Global
4
Florian Wirtz's Striking Comeback: Germany Triumphs Over Switzerland

Florian Wirtz's Striking Comeback: Germany Triumphs Over Switzerland

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026