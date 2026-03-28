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Iran's Heavy Water Plant and Steel Factory Strikes: No Radiation Threat

Iranian heavy water production plant in Khondab and Khuzestan steel factory faced strikes Friday. The IAEA confirmed no radiation threat as these facilities hold no declared nuclear materials. Despite the attacks, there were no reports of radiation leakage outside the affected sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:47 IST
Iran's Heavy Water Plant and Steel Factory Strikes: No Radiation Threat

The heavy water production plant located at Khondab, Iran, faced an attack on Friday, as reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Despite initial concerns, the IAEA clarified there is no radiation risk due to the absence of declared nuclear material in the installation.

Further compounding the situation, the Khuzestan steel production factory, also reliant on radioactive sources, was subjected to strikes on the same day. However, the IAEA reassured there were no reports of off-site radiation release, ensuring public safety from any potential threats.

These incidents highlight ongoing vulnerabilities in the region's critical infrastructure, with assessments showing no public health risk or environmental contamination thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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