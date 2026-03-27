Dazzling Stunt or Dangerous Act? Ricky Rai's Luxury Car Drama Unfolds

A case has been filed against Ricky Rai, son of the late Muthappa Rai, following a viral video of a luxury sports car showcasing risky stunts with a phony license plate, officials confirmed.

The incident took place at Anil Kumble Circle and risked public safety as the car executed high-speed drifting and other perilous maneuvers, police reported.

Authorities eventually traced the vehicle back to Rai's residence, unveiling issues with the car's registration number, which was never legally verified. Investigations continue to uncover potential breaches in legal re-registration processes.