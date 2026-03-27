Dazzling Stunt or Dangerous Act? Ricky Rai's Luxury Car Drama Unfolds
A luxury sports car stunt linked to Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, has led to a new case being registered. The car performed dangerous maneuvers with a fake registration plate. Investigations reveal inconsistencies in vehicle registration, with further inquiries ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:12 IST
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- India
A case has been filed against Ricky Rai, son of the late Muthappa Rai, following a viral video of a luxury sports car showcasing risky stunts with a phony license plate, officials confirmed.
The incident took place at Anil Kumble Circle and risked public safety as the car executed high-speed drifting and other perilous maneuvers, police reported.
Authorities eventually traced the vehicle back to Rai's residence, unveiling issues with the car's registration number, which was never legally verified. Investigations continue to uncover potential breaches in legal re-registration processes.