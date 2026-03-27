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100 New Constables Ready to Serve After Intensive Training

One hundred trainee constables have successfully completed their training at the Delhi Police Academy. The comprehensive program covered academic and physical modules, focusing on essential policing skills. Family and officials witnessed the ceremony marking their readiness to handle various challenges in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:14 IST
100 New Constables Ready to Serve After Intensive Training
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  • India

One hundred trainee constables graduated from the Delhi Police Academy on Friday, highlighted by a swearing-in ceremony attended by Deputy Director Rajbir Singh. This milestone marks the completion of an intensive training program designed to prepare the new constables for policing in Delhi.

The comprehensive curriculum covered a wide range of subjects, including criminal law, criminology, cybercrime, and forensic science, equipping the recruits with the necessary legal and procedural expertise. Alongside academic training, the physical program encompassed unarmed combat, firing practice, anti-terror essentials, and rigorous fitness activities.

The specialized phase involved riot control, terrorism and disaster response, and weapons management, with added focus on explosives and IED awareness. Urban intervention techniques and ambush tactics were part of their commando course training. The ceremony was attended by officers and proud family members of the graduates.

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