Japan Extends ₹16,400 Crore ODA Loan for Major Projects in Punjab, Karnataka, and Maharashtra

In a significant boost to India’s infrastructure and social development sectors, the Government of Japan has committed an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of JPY 275.858 billion (approximately ₹16,420 crore) for four major projects spanning urban transport, healthcare, and agriculture across Punjab, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The agreement marks another milestone in the long-standing India–Japan strategic partnership, with a strong focus on sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.

Key Agreements Signed

The exchange of notes took place on March 24, 2026, between:

Mr. Alok Tiwari , Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance

Mr. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India

Loan agreements have also been formalised with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s primary development finance institution.

Four Strategic Projects Across Key Sectors

The funding will support four high-impact projects:

1. Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (Phase 3) – JPY 102.480 billion

Aimed at expanding Bengaluru’s mass rapid transit system, the project will:

Address rising urban traffic demand

Reduce congestion and vehicular emissions

Improve urban mobility and air quality

Support economic productivity in India’s tech capital

2. Mumbai Metro Line 11 – JPY 92.400 billion

This project will further strengthen Mumbai’s urban transport network by:

Enhancing connectivity in one of the world’s most densely populated cities

Reducing dependence on road transport

Lowering carbon emissions and pollution levels

Both metro projects align with India’s broader push toward green urban mobility and climate mitigation.

3. Strengthening Healthcare & Medical Education in Maharashtra – JPY 62.294 billion

This project aims to transform Maharashtra’s healthcare ecosystem by:

Establishing tertiary care hospitals and facilities

Expanding medical and nursing colleges

Improving quality and accessibility of healthcare services

The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a key national priority.

4. Sustainable Horticulture Development in Punjab – JPY 18.684 billion

Focused on agricultural diversification, the project will:

Promote high-value horticulture crops

Strengthen value chains and infrastructure

Enhance farmers’ income and resilience

It will also support environmental sustainability and efficient resource use in agriculture.

Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

The projects collectively reflect a multi-sectoral approach to development:

Urban transport projects will reduce congestion and emissions

Healthcare investments will improve human capital and service delivery

Agriculture initiatives will boost rural incomes and sustainability

This aligns with India’s priorities of:

Climate action and green infrastructure

Strengthening public health systems

Doubling farmers’ income and agri-diversification

Strengthening India–Japan Strategic Partnership

India and Japan share a robust history of development cooperation dating back to 1958, with Japan being one of India’s largest bilateral development partners.

In recent years, Japanese ODA has supported:

Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad Metro projects

Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)

Industrial corridors and infrastructure development

The latest funding reinforces the “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” between the two countries, highlighting Japan’s continued commitment to India’s development journey.

A Forward-Looking Collaboration

As India accelerates its infrastructure expansion and transitions toward a low-carbon, high-growth economy, partnerships like these play a critical role in:

Mobilising long-term, low-cost financing

Transferring technology and best practices

Enabling sustainable urban and rural transformation

The Japan-funded projects are expected to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits, further deepening bilateral ties and contributing to India’s growth story.