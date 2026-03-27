Government Cracks Down on Unauthorized Occupants with Stiff Penalties

The central government is proposing tough penalties for unauthorized occupiers of government properties, stating that offenders will face significant fines starting at 40 times the license fee in the first month. This penalty will increase by 10% each subsequent month as outlined in the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026.

Introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, the Bill targets illegal occupiers of public non-residential land, who may face up to six months of imprisonment or a fine of 5% of the land's value per year of occupation. Repeat offenders, especially those occupying residential premises, will be hit with penalties 50 times the license fee.

The proposed legislation aims to bolster legal measures against unlawful government land occupation, providing stiffer penalties, a formal appeals process, and the appointment of adjudicating officers. This renewed focus underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding public assets through stringent enforcement actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)