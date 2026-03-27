Election Commission Bolsters Kolkata's Poll Security Measures

The Election Commission has taken significant steps to beef up poll security measures in West Bengal, issuing directives that clarify the responsibilities of police officers, from station officers to sub-divisional officers. The aim is to ensure a smooth election process in the state.

The directives come in the wake of the suspension of Basanti police station inspector Avijit Paul, following his failure to properly manage clashes between BJP and TMC on March 26. Officers are required to adhere strictly to the model code of conduct to avoid similar disciplinary actions.

Key measures include the preparation of lists of suspected offenders and monitoring for political violence. Additionally, the Commission has emphasized intelligence-sharing to combat illegal liquor and crime, mandated security at campaign events, and demanded regular inspections of hotels and religious sites. The aim is to uphold law and order while facilitating a free and fair election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)