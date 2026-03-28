Mary Rand: Trailblazing Olympic Legend Passes Away at 86

Mary Rand, the former Olympic long jump champion who became the first British woman to claim three medals at a single Olympic Games, has died at 86.

In the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, Rand's achievements included securing gold in the long jump, silver in the pentathlon, and bronze in the 4x100 meters relay.

'Team GB is saddened to hear of the death of Olympic champion Mary Rand,' expressed UK Athletics in a statement. Remembered as a pioneer from a young age, Rand was just 17 when she set her first British pentathlon record and made her major championship debut, capturing long jump silver at the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff.

In Tokyo, Rand set a world record in the long jump with 6.76 meters. 'Inspired by Rand's opening-day gold, the squad went on to claim 12 medals in total,' noted UK Athletics. Ann Packer, Rand's roommate and 800m Olympic champion, recounted, 'Mary came back, she'd won a gold and it inspired everybody.'