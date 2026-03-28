Left Menu

Conflict in the Gulf: A Race Against Time

The U.S. anticipates its military operation against Iran will conclude in weeks without ground troops. Amid escalating tensions, Washington has increased its military presence in the region. The conflict has severely impacted global trade and energy prices, while diplomatic efforts persist amidst ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:12 IST
Conflict in the Gulf: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States expects its military operation against Iran to conclude within weeks, with Washington confident of meeting its goals without deploying ground troops, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio, speaking in France, indicated that the operation is proceeding on schedule.

As tensions rise, Washington has sent thousands of Marines and elite airborne soldiers to the region, leading to fears of a prolonged ground conflict. The February 28 airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel have already disrupted global trade and raised energy prices. President Trump is eager to wind down the conflict, emphasizing talks towards a diplomatic solution, while increasing pressure on Iran through threats against civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

Despite increased diplomatic efforts, Iran's response remains strong. Late Friday, Iranian media reported strikes on their nuclear facilities. The war has escalated, impacting the global economy and energy supplies, while stock markets continue to respond negatively to ongoing developments in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rentomojo’s IPO: A New Chapter in Furniture Rental

Rentomojo’s IPO: A New Chapter in Furniture Rental

 Global
2
US Denies Zelenskyy's Claims on Donbas, Security Guarantees Amid Tensions

US Denies Zelenskyy's Claims on Donbas, Security Guarantees Amid Tensions

 France
3
Diplomatic Hopes as US-Iran Talks Loom

Diplomatic Hopes as US-Iran Talks Loom

 Global
4
Tiger Woods Involved in Florida Rollover Crash

Tiger Woods Involved in Florida Rollover Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026