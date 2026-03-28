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Strengthening Ties: Kim Jong Un's Commitment to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expresses his commitment to deepening relations with China in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The exchange follows Kim's reappointment as president of state affairs and highlights the growing diplomatic ties since their recent meeting in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:55 IST
Strengthening Ties: Kim Jong Un's Commitment to China
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing his commitment to strengthening the friendship between their countries, as reported by North Korean state media, KCNA, on Saturday.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the elevation of traditional North Korea-China relations, noting the advancements since his meeting with Xi in Beijing last September.

The correspondence came in response to Xi's congratulatory message celebrating Kim's recent reappointment as president of state affairs, further underscoring the growing diplomatic ties between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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