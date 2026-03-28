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Uttar Pradesh's Brick Kiln Approval Dilemma

Activists criticize the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to implement a process for brick kiln operators to obtain environmental clearance, following a recent mandate. Despite holding State Pollution Control Board approvals, kiln operators express willingness to comply if the process is user-friendly, while lawyers push for adherence to judicial orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Brick Kiln Approval Dilemma
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Activists in Uttar Pradesh have raised concerns over the government's inability to establish a clear process for brick kiln operators to secure necessary environmental clearance, three months after a mandate was issued. This has led to ongoing confusion and criticism from industry stakeholders and legal experts.

Despite existing approvals from the State Pollution Control Board to adhere to water and air quality standards, brick kiln owners remain open to obtaining the additional clearances mandated, provided the process is streamlined and devoid of middlemen interference, which has historically been a challenge.

Meanwhile, legal professionals emphasize the need for compliance with recent court decisions, urging the state to rectify oversight and implement an effective environmental approval framework. The resolution of this issue is crucial for the industry and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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