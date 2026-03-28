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Avalanche Alert in Kashmir: A Call for Caution

Kashmir authorities have issued an avalanche warning for Bandipora and Ganderbal. With a medium danger level expected above 2,400 meters, residents are urged to avoid risky areas. Recent avalanches at Zojila Pass have caused fatalities, emphasizing the need for caution and adherence to safety advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:15 IST
Avalanche Alert in Kashmir: A Call for Caution
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  • India

An urgent avalanche warning has been issued for Bandipora and Ganderbal in Kashmir, as officials caution residents about potential dangers.

Avalanches with a medium-level threat are likely above 2,400 meters in the next 24 hours. Residents, tourists, and nomadic communities are advised to avoid hazardous areas and comply with safety directives.

Recent avalanches at Zojila Pass resulted in seven fatalities, highlighting the critical importance of heeding official warnings and staying safe during this period of heightened danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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