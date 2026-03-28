Avalanche Alert in Kashmir: A Call for Caution

An urgent avalanche warning has been issued for Bandipora and Ganderbal in Kashmir, as officials caution residents about potential dangers.

Avalanches with a medium-level threat are likely above 2,400 meters in the next 24 hours. Residents, tourists, and nomadic communities are advised to avoid hazardous areas and comply with safety directives.

Recent avalanches at Zojila Pass resulted in seven fatalities, highlighting the critical importance of heeding official warnings and staying safe during this period of heightened danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)