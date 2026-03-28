35 Years on the Run: Fugitive Arrested in Dacoity Case
Bhagwat Kamsarya Pawar, wanted in a 1986 dacoity case, was recently arrested by Beed police. He had been evading capture for 35 years. His arrest was part of a specialized campaign by the Crime Branch to locate fugitives. Police efforts culminated in his capture during a March operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhagwat Kamsarya Pawar, a fugitive for 35 years in connection to a dacoity case, was apprehended by the Beed police, an official disclosed on Saturday.
Pawar, a resident of Koregaon in Kaij tehsil, was arrested amidst a concerted operation by the Crime Branch to track down absconders since March 21. Sub-inspector Mahesh Vighne led the team that secured Pawar's arrest on March 27.
Pawar had been on the run since 1991 after a dacoity case was filed at Kaij police station. Additionally, he was also a suspect in a 2018 case, according to official reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)