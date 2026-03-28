Income Tax Demand: Fortis Hospitals Faces Rs 117.04 Crore Challenge

Fortis Healthcare Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Fortis Hospitals Ltd, has been issued a demand notice of Rs 117.04 crore by the income tax authority. The notice pertains to an income tax order dated March 27, 2026, related to the assessment year 2024-25.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, it is currently exploring various options to challenge the order. These include filing an appeal and lodging a rectification application to possibly overturn the substantial tax demand.

The development might impact the company's financial planning, prompting Fortis Hospitals Ltd to carefully assess its strategy to comply with or contest the tax ruling.