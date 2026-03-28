Dagestan Drenched: Floods and Power Outages Hit Hard

The capital of Dagestan in southern Russia has declared a state of emergency after severe rainfall resulted in widespread flooding and power outages.

Local authorities reported that over 327,000 residents remain without electricity as emergency services work tirelessly to manage the crisis. The city administration has promised aid for affected citizens.

The weather deteriorated beyond predictions, causing significant infrastructure damage, including a collapsed railway bridge in Khasavyurt. Heavy rains are forecasted to continue through Sunday.