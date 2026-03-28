Congress Challenges EC's Rejection of Candidate's Nomination in Barpeta

In a recent controversy, Congress leader Jitendra Singh expressed dissatisfaction over the disqualification of their candidate from Barpeta due to a technical glitch in the nomination papers.

Singh asserted that minor errors should not lead to outright rejection, especially as precedent allows for rectification during the scrutiny process, supported by court rulings.

With the EC's decision in question, the Congress party is prepared to pursue legal avenues to potentially annul the election, emphasizing the significance of this seat amid upcoming assembly polls.