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Congress Challenges EC's Rejection of Candidate's Nomination in Barpeta

Congress leader Jitendra Singh criticized the rejection of their Barpeta candidate's nomination over a technical fault, arguing such errors should be rectifiable. The party plans to challenge the decision legally, citing Election Commission and Supreme Court precedents on correcting nomination errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:28 IST
Congress Challenges EC's Rejection of Candidate's Nomination in Barpeta
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In a recent controversy, Congress leader Jitendra Singh expressed dissatisfaction over the disqualification of their candidate from Barpeta due to a technical glitch in the nomination papers.

Singh asserted that minor errors should not lead to outright rejection, especially as precedent allows for rectification during the scrutiny process, supported by court rulings.

With the EC's decision in question, the Congress party is prepared to pursue legal avenues to potentially annul the election, emphasizing the significance of this seat amid upcoming assembly polls.

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