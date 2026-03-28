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Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Amaravati Recognition as Capital

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution urging the Indian government to recognize Amaravati as the state's capital. The request aims to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act – 2014, which currently designates Hyderabad as a temporary capital for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Amaravati Recognition as Capital
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The Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a significant resolution on Saturday, calling for the Indian government to officially recognize the greenfield city of Amaravati as the state's capital.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution, focusing on amending Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act – 2014, which currently allows Hyderabad to serve as the temporary capital for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a decade.

The resolution aims to insert references to Amaravati in the act, solidifying its status as Andhra Pradesh's sole capital, a sentiment strongly emphasized by Naidu during the assembly's debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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