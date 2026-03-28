C-DOT, Delhi Police Sign MoU to Deploy Digital Solutions for Smart Policing

In a major push towards technology-driven policing and indigenous innovation, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Police to deploy a suite of advanced, homegrown digital solutions aimed at transforming law enforcement capabilities in the national capital.

The collaboration marks a significant step in integrating AI, cybersecurity, secure communications, and quantum technologies into policing, aligning with the Government of India’s broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and modernisation of public safety infrastructure.

Nine Indigenous Technologies to Power Smart Policing

Under the agreement, C-DOT will roll out nine advanced, indigenously developed solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, surveillance capabilities, and emergency response systems of Delhi Police.

At the core of the deployment is a Facial Recognition System (FRS)/FraudPro, which will enable real-time identification of suspects, missing persons, and repeat offenders through database matching. This is expected to significantly strengthen investigative processes, crowd surveillance, and identity verification during large-scale law-and-order situations.

To address communication gaps, SAMVAD, C-DOT’s unified communication platform, will be introduced, offering secure one-to-one and group messaging, audio-video calling, and official data sharing. This will be complemented by SAMVAD Prime, a specialised secure handset-based system for senior officers, ensuring encrypted communication during sensitive operations.

Secure Coordination, Real-Time Response

The MoU also includes deployment of C-DOT Meet, a secure web-based video conferencing platform equipped with multi-camera access, collaborative tools, and presentation-sharing features. This will support operational briefings, inter-departmental coordination, and training exercises.

A key addition is the Mission Critical Services (MCX) platform, specifically designed for public safety scenarios. It will provide low-latency, secure communication channels enabling real-time coordination among field personnel during emergencies, disasters, and high-risk deployments.

Further enhancing administrative efficiency, the AI-powered Intelligent Attendance System will use facial recognition to ensure accurate attendance tracking, eliminate proxy entries, and strengthen access control at sensitive installations.

Public Alert Systems and Cyber Defence

The partnership also introduces a Cell Broadcast Solution, enabling geo-targeted dissemination of alerts to mobile devices and public display systems. This will be critical for issuing traffic advisories, emergency warnings, and missing person alerts, especially during crisis situations.

On the cybersecurity front, Delhi Police will adopt Trinetra ESOC, an AI-driven integrated security operations centre platform capable of monitoring endpoints, detecting anomalies, and identifying vulnerabilities across IT systems. Complementing this is Trinetra 360, which offers cyber intelligence, digital risk monitoring, and attack surface analysis—crucial for safeguarding police networks in an increasingly digital threat landscape.

Quantum-Secure Future for Law Enforcement

In a forward-looking move, the MoU incorporates quantum-based security solutions, positioning Delhi Police among the early adopters of next-generation secure communication technologies.

These include:

Compact Encryption Module (CEM)

Quantum Secure Smart Video Phone (QSSVIP)

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

These technologies are designed to deliver quantum-resilient encryption for voice, video, and data communications, ensuring long-term protection against emerging cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

A Model for Nationwide Adoption

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, said the partnership reflects a strong commitment to translating indigenous R&D into real-world applications.

“By deploying advanced solutions across AI-driven surveillance, secure communications, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies, we are contributing to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient ecosystem in Delhi,” he said, adding that the initiative represents a key milestone in achieving technology-enabled governance.

The event was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Shri Satish Golchha and senior officials from both organisations, who emphasised that the collaboration could serve as a replicable model for police modernisation across India.

Boost to Smart Policing and Digital Governance

India has been steadily investing in smart policing, digital governance, and internal security modernisation, with increasing emphasis on indigenous technologies to reduce dependence on foreign systems and enhance data sovereignty.

Experts note that integrating AI, secure communication platforms, and quantum encryption into policing can:

Improve crime detection and response times

Enhance inter-agency coordination

Strengthen cyber resilience

Enable predictive and preventive policing

The C-DOT–Delhi Police partnership is expected to set new benchmarks in leveraging advanced technology for public safety, potentially paving the way for similar deployments in other metropolitan police forces.