Centre Invites Nominations for Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026 to Spotlight India’s Top Scientific Talent

The Government of India has opened nominations for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) 2026, one of the country’s highest recognitions in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, in a move aimed at strengthening India’s position as a global knowledge and research powerhouse.

Administered by the RVP Secretariat under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and overseen by the Ministry of Science & Technology, the awards are chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, ensuring a high level of credibility, transparency, and scientific rigour in the selection process.

Online Nominations Open Till May 11

Nominations—including self-nominations—are being accepted through the official National Awards Portal (awards.gov.in) from March 28 to May 11, 2026, providing a broad and inclusive platform for scientists, researchers, innovators, and institutions across the country.

The Ministry has called upon academic institutions, research organisations, industry bodies, and individual experts to actively participate in identifying and nominating deserving candidates, ensuring that India’s diverse scientific talent receives national recognition.

Four Categories to Recognise Excellence Across Career Stages

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026 will be conferred across four major categories, designed to acknowledge contributions at different stages and formats of scientific work:

Vigyan Ratna (VR): Honours lifetime achievements and enduring contributions to science and technology

Vigyan Shri (VS): Recognises distinguished contributions with significant national impact

Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB): Encourages young scientists (up to 45 years) demonstrating exceptional promise

Vigyan Team (VT): Celebrates collaborative excellence by teams of three or more researchers

Coverage Across 14 Key Scientific Domains

The awards span 14 diverse domains, reflecting the breadth of India’s scientific ecosystem. These include:

Agricultural Science

Atomic Energy

Biological Sciences

Chemistry

Defence Technology

Earth Sciences

Engineering Sciences

Environmental Science

Mathematics & Computer Science

Medicine

Physics

Space Science and Technology

Technology & Innovation

Others (emerging and interdisciplinary fields)

This wide coverage ensures that both traditional and emerging areas of research—ranging from space exploration and AI to climate science and biotechnology—are recognised.

Driving ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Scientific Excellence

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, emphasised that the awards are a cornerstone of the government’s vision to build a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) powered by innovation and research.

“The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in science, technology, and innovation,” he said. “These awards celebrate the spirit of inquiry and dedication of our scientists who are driving India’s transformation into a global knowledge leader.”

He added that the initiative goes beyond recognition, aiming to inspire future generations of researchers and innovators while addressing pressing national and global challenges through indigenous solutions.

Transparent and Inclusive Selection Process

A key feature of the RVP framework is its inclusive and transparent nomination system, which allows self-nominations alongside institutional recommendations. This approach is designed to:

Broaden participation across regions and disciplines

Identify hidden or emerging talent

Ensure merit-based selection free from institutional bias

Officials noted that the awards reflect the government’s emphasis on recognising “Value in Science”—prioritising impact, innovation, and societal relevance.

Strengthening India’s Scientific Ecosystem

India has witnessed rapid growth in its research and innovation landscape in recent years, with increased investments in R&D, startup ecosystems, deep-tech innovation, and space and digital technologies. Initiatives like the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar aim to further consolidate this momentum by:

Encouraging high-impact research

Promoting collaborative scientific work

Enhancing global competitiveness of Indian science

Interested candidates and institutions can access detailed guidelines and submit nominations through the official portal or contact the RVP Award Secretariat at CSIR-HRDG, New Delhi for further information.

As India seeks to position itself at the forefront of global scientific advancement, the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026 is expected to play a pivotal role in recognising and catalysing the country’s next generation of scientific leaders.