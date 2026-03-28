Indian Railways Expands Non-Fare Revenue Push Through Advertising, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways is increasingly leveraging advertising and branding opportunities across its vast network to boost non-fare revenue (NFR), with comprehensive policies in place to monetise stations, trains, and digital assets while maintaining strict regulatory oversight.

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, informed the Rajya Sabha that the national transporter has developed structured frameworks to generate additional revenue through Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, digital display systems, and branding on trains and railway infrastructure.

Multi-Platform Advertising Ecosystem

Under the current policy framework, Indian Railways offers a wide spectrum of advertising avenues, including:

Station spaces: Advertising in circulating areas under the OOH policy

Digital platforms: Screens and display systems under the Rail Display Network (RDN) policy

Mobile assets: Branding opportunities inside and outside trains and coaches

These initiatives tap into the railway network’s massive daily footfall—over 2 crore passengers per day—making it one of the largest advertising platforms in the country.

Revenue generated from such activities is categorised under “Sundry Revenue”, forming a key component of Indian Railways’ efforts to diversify income beyond passenger fares and freight earnings.

Transparent Allocation via E-Auction

All advertising contracts are awarded through a transparent e-auction process on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal.

Bidders are selected based on:

The policy on Commercial Earnings and Non-Fare Revenue

Pre-defined eligibility criteria

Compliance with Special Conditions of Contract

This system ensures fair competition, maximises revenue potential, and reduces scope for discretionary allocation.

Strict Approval Mechanism for Train Advertisements

For advertisements displayed on trains, Indian Railways has mandated a prior approval process. Advertising agencies must submit detailed advertising plans to the Divisional Railway Authority for clearance before execution.

While agencies have the freedom to select brands, they are required to adhere strictly to:

Central and State laws

Ethical advertising standards

Railway-specific content guidelines

Prohibited Categories: Clear Red Lines

The Railways has outlined strict prohibitions on certain categories of advertisements to maintain public decency, safety, and neutrality. The following are not permitted:

Advertisements of alcoholic beverages

Content with erotic or objectionable visuals

Competitive advertisements from other transport modes

Ads from private insurance companies offering railway accident policies

Promotion of cigarettes, bidis, and tobacco products

Officials emphasised that any violations are dealt with promptly through immediate corrective action, ensuring compliance and safeguarding public interest.

Strategic Revenue Diversification

With increasing operational costs and the need to maintain affordable fares, Indian Railways has been focusing on non-fare revenue streams as a strategic priority.

Experts note that:

Advertising monetisation improves financial sustainability

It allows Railways to reduce dependence on fare hikes

Enhances passenger experience through modernised stations and digital displays

The integration of digital advertising through RDN also aligns with broader efforts to modernise railway infrastructure and create smart stations.

Data Transparency and Reporting

The Minister noted that segment-wise details of advertising revenue are published in the Annual Statistical Statement of Indian Railways, ensuring transparency and accountability in revenue reporting.

Balancing Revenue and Public Sensitivity

While expanding commercial opportunities, Indian Railways continues to maintain a balance between revenue generation and public sensitivity, given its role as a public utility serving millions daily.

The structured policy framework, coupled with strict content regulations, reflects an effort to build a scalable yet responsible advertising ecosystem across one of the world’s largest railway networks.