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Restoring Roots: J&K Government Reclaims Kashmiri Pandit Lands

The Jammu and Kashmir government has successfully retrieved over 3,729 kanals of land belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits. This effort is part of a larger initiative to return properties to original owners, enforce legal measures against encroachments, and provide socio-economic support to the migrant community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:49 IST
Restoring Roots: J&K Government Reclaims Kashmiri Pandit Lands
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  • India

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has made significant strides in its mission to reclaim land that belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit community. Over 3,729 kanals of land have been successfully restored, with efforts focused on counteracting illegal encroachments.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported the progress in the Assembly, emphasizing the utilization of legislative measures to ensure the return of properties. The administrative machinery, including deputy commissioners, plays a pivotal role in managing the restoration process.

In addition to land restoration, the government is prioritizing welfare initiatives. Financial aid, job opportunities, and social benefits are being provided to support the reintegration of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Continued focus on transparency and efficiency underscores the government's commitment to this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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