Allegations of Abuse: Nurse Accuses Uttar Pradesh Doctor of Rape
A nurse in Uttar Pradesh accuses a hospital's administrator, Dr. Zaid, of rape. She claims the incidents began in 2022 and that she faced threats. A formal complaint led to a police investigation. The alleged abuse caused health and mental issues, and the nurse's attempt to confront was met with harassment.
- Country:
- India
A nurse employed at a hospital in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh has accused the facility's administrator, a doctor, of rape. The Kotwali police have registered a case and started an investigation into the allegations.
The nurse, who began working at the hospital in December 2022, claims that Dr. Zaid has been raping her since then. Despite threats, she decided to file a formal complaint, which was lodged on March 20, involving Dr. Zaid and his father, Mohammad Aslam.
Her ordeal became public when she shared her story with her mother. Their attempt to confront the accused at the hospital resulted in both being verbally abused and forcibly evicted, as per the nurse's allegations. The investigation is ongoing.
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