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'No Kings' Rallies Set to Make History

The 'No Kings' rallies protest against President Trump's administration, expecting record participation across the US, with over 3,100 events registered. The flagship event in Minnesota features notable figures like Bruce Springsteen and Bernie Sanders. The demonstrations emphasize widespread dissent from urban to rural areas, despite White House dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minnesota | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:08 IST
'No Kings' Rallies Set to Make History
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The 'No Kings' rallies, organized across the United States, are predicted to be among the largest demonstrations in American history, protesting the actions of President Donald Trump's administration. With more than 3,100 events registered in all 50 states, organizers anticipate participation from over nine million people nationwide.

Minnesota stands as the focal point, designated as the national flagship event, following its emergence as a resistance epicenter. High-profile appearances include Bruce Springsteen, who will perform in tribute to Minnesotans affected by Trump's policies, as well as Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, and Bernie Sanders.

Despite the significant turnout and preparation for Saturday's protests, the White House has dismissed the demonstrations as lacking public support. Nonetheless, organizers stress the widespread grassroots involvement, with increased participation in traditionally conservative regions, underlining a broad national discontent.

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