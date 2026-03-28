Tragedy Strikes in Arunachal Pradesh: Fatal Pickup Truck Accident

A devastating accident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, where a pickup truck plunged into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to three others, according to local police.

The unfortunate incident unfolded between Yakung village and Bara Kundan within the Kibithoo circle, Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin reported. Among the deceased were Bijay Urang (41), Anu Urang (38), Ayush Urang (5), and Meena Mura (35). The injured parties have been evacuated to the Army Hospital in Walong and subsequently sent to Dibrugarh in Assam for further medical care.

The bodies have been recovered and transported to the BRTF Camp in Walong, as some were General Reserve Engineer Force laborers. Expressing profound sorrow, State Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul extended condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)