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Law and Order Crisis: BJD Demands Justice

The BJD has demanded the dismissal of Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and the arrest of BJP MLA Nabin Jain for alleged legal violations during Ram Navami festivities. Mahaling was filmed riding without a helmet, while Jain allegedly fired blanks in public. The incidents highlight law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:44 IST
Law and Order Crisis: BJD Demands Justice
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The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fiercely called for the resignation of Odisha's Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nabin Jain due to alleged legal infractions during the Ram Navami processions.

Video evidence suggests Health Minister Mahaling participated in a public rally riding a motorbike without a helmet, while MLA Jain was allegedly involved in blank firing in plain view. Both incidents have sparked serious concerns over law and order within the state, according to the BJD.

BJD spokesman Lenin Mohanty criticized the BJP, asserting that such acts undermine the party's proclaimed moral values. BJD senior general secretary Tukuni Sahu further alleged MLA Jain's history of misconduct and called for police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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