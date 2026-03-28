Left Menu

Man Nabbed for Impersonating Officer and Cheating Nepalese National

A man named Mohit Sharma was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer to deceive Dile Ram, a Nepalese national, of Rs 5,000 in Kullu, India. The incident occurred on March 26, and Sharma faces charges of impersonation and theft under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:42 IST
Man Nabbed for Impersonating Officer and Cheating Nepalese National
Man
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a 34-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Kullu, India, and cheating a Nepalese national out of Rs 5,000. The man, identified as Mohit Sharma from Dhalpur, was arrested on Saturday following a complaint filed by the victim, Dile Ram.

The complaint highlighted that the incident took place on March 26, where Sharma, posing as an officer, deceived Ram into parting with his money. The case has been registered under sections 319(2) and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. These sections deal with crimes of impersonation and theft.

The Superintendent of Police in Kullu indicated that investigations are ongoing to comprehend the full scope of the crime and to possibly uncover any associated accomplices. This incident underscores the increasing challenge of crime by impersonation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for All 294 Seats in West Bengal Elections

Congress Gears Up for All 294 Seats in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
CBCI Raises Concerns Over Proposed FCRA Bill, 2026

CBCI Raises Concerns Over Proposed FCRA Bill, 2026

 India
3
Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

 India
4
Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026