Man Nabbed for Impersonating Officer and Cheating Nepalese National
A man named Mohit Sharma was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer to deceive Dile Ram, a Nepalese national, of Rs 5,000 in Kullu, India. The incident occurred on March 26, and Sharma faces charges of impersonation and theft under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. Investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a 34-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Kullu, India, and cheating a Nepalese national out of Rs 5,000. The man, identified as Mohit Sharma from Dhalpur, was arrested on Saturday following a complaint filed by the victim, Dile Ram.
The complaint highlighted that the incident took place on March 26, where Sharma, posing as an officer, deceived Ram into parting with his money. The case has been registered under sections 319(2) and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. These sections deal with crimes of impersonation and theft.
The Superintendent of Police in Kullu indicated that investigations are ongoing to comprehend the full scope of the crime and to possibly uncover any associated accomplices. This incident underscores the increasing challenge of crime by impersonation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Impersonation
- Police
- Cheating
- Kullu
- Nepalese
- Victim
- Arrest
- Investigation
- Bharatiya
- Nyaya
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