Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal: TMC vs BJP
Abhishek Banerjee, a TMC leader, accused the BJP of inciting violence during Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal. He criticized the BJP for instigating unrest and targeting festivals for political gain. Banerjee emphasized the TMC's commitment to development and alleged a lack of support from the central government.
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In a fiery address at a campaign rally in West Bengal's Birbhum district, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee called out the BJP, labeling it a 'party of rioters' over recent violence during Ram Navami celebrations.
Amidst ongoing tensions, with prohibitory orders in some areas, Banerjee stressed the state's tradition of peaceful festival observances and accused the BJP of introducing discord. He highlighted that despite the BJP's religious politics, they faced rejection in Ayodhya during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The TMC leader assured voters of development initiatives and critiqued the central government over lack of financial support for state housing schemes. He urged voters to elect TMC for comprehensive welfare programs and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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