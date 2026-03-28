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Major Drug Bust: Rs 12 Crore Worth of Contraband Seized in Hunsur

Police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 12 crore near Hunsur taluk, arresting two individuals. The haul included 7.35 kg of Mephedrone and 41 kg of precursor substances. Investigations revealed some materials were supplied by an individual named Irfan, linking the illegal activity to Mumbai-based suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:21 IST
Major Drug Bust: Rs 12 Crore Worth of Contraband Seized in Hunsur
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Authorities made a significant seizure of contraband drug substances valued at approximately Rs 12 crore from a location near Hunsur taluk, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, police disclosed on Saturday.

The confiscated substances included 7.35 kg of Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, alongside 41 kg of drug precursor materials. Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi emphasized the substantial nature of the seizure, underscoring the ongoing efforts to combat drug crime in the region.

Preliminary investigations point towards extensive connections, with some substances linked to a supplier named Irfan. Further scrutiny indicated involvement from individuals based in Mumbai. Authorities are determined to unravel the network involved in this large-scale illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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