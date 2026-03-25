Thane Police Crackdown: Massive Mephedrone Seizure
Thane police arrested two men, Sohel Dilip Khan and Rohit Vilas Sitapure, after seizing 2 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 4.12 crore. The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Amarsingh Jadhav. The duo was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Thane police have apprehended two individuals, confiscating mephedrone valued at Rs 4.12 crore. The arrests took place on Monday, aided by an intelligence tip-off.
Authorities identified the detainees as Sohel Dilip Khan, 26, and Rohit Vilas Sitapure, 29. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, the seizure amounted to 2 kilograms of the narcotic substance.
The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reflecting the ongoing law enforcement efforts to combat illegal drug trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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