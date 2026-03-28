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Tensions Escalate: Lebanese Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike

Three Lebanese journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon. Al Manar and Al Mayadeen, Iran-aligned broadcasters, reported the death of their journalists. The incident, labeled as a violation of international norms, sparked international condemnation and highlighted ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:27 IST
Tensions Escalate: Lebanese Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike
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An Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three journalists from Lebanese outlets Al Manar and Al Mayadeen, according to reports from Lebanon's Al Manar TV.

The journalists, named Ali Shaib, Fatima Ftouni, and her brother Mohammed Ftouni, were killed when their car was hit. The Israeli military claimed responsibility, describing Ali Shaib as a member of a Hezbollah intelligence unit.

Lebanese authorities and Hezbollah denied these allegations, condemning the strike for violating international treaties protecting journalists. The incident has drawn widespread international criticism amid escalating regional tensions.

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