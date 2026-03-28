CBCI Raises Concerns Over Proposed FCRA Bill, 2026

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has voiced substantial apprehension regarding the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Bill, 2026, on Saturday.

The legislation, according to CBCI, poses a threat to the survival of minority and civil society organizations, potentially affecting their operational viability. Father Mathew Koyickal, Deputy Secretary General of CBCI, highlighted key concerns, particularly the central government's enhanced authority to deny licence renewals, seizing control over institutions and their assets.

Such powers, deemed undemocratic by CBCI, challenge essential democratic principles and public accountability, underscoring an urgent need for legislative review to protect minority and civil rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)