Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough under 'Operation Vishwas', Delhi Police have recovered 320 mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh in Shahdara district. The drive, which began on January 1, employs advanced technical surveillance and coordinated field efforts to trace devices reported stolen, snatched, or lost.

The recovery operation was a comprehensive effort involving IMEI tracking, call detail record analysis, and the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Police traced 317 devices within Delhi, while two were found in Uttar Pradesh and one in Haryana. A ceremony at Shahdara DCP office saw the rightful return of these phones to their owners.

Notably, out of the total recoveries, 75 phones were identified through the CEIR portal, showcasing technology's critical role in fighting phone theft. A dedicated team comprising technical surveillance and 13 field units worked to track the active devices across multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)