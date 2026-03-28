Left Menu

Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

Under Operation Vishwas in Delhi's Shahdara district, 320 stolen and lost mobile phones worth around Rs 50 lakh were recovered. Using technical surveillance and field operations, 317 phones were found in Delhi, with others in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Phones were returned to owners at a ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:48 IST
Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough under 'Operation Vishwas', Delhi Police have recovered 320 mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh in Shahdara district. The drive, which began on January 1, employs advanced technical surveillance and coordinated field efforts to trace devices reported stolen, snatched, or lost.

The recovery operation was a comprehensive effort involving IMEI tracking, call detail record analysis, and the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Police traced 317 devices within Delhi, while two were found in Uttar Pradesh and one in Haryana. A ceremony at Shahdara DCP office saw the rightful return of these phones to their owners.

Notably, out of the total recoveries, 75 phones were identified through the CEIR portal, showcasing technology's critical role in fighting phone theft. A dedicated team comprising technical surveillance and 13 field units worked to track the active devices across multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

 India
2
Padikkal and Kohli Light Up IPL Opener with Stellar Performances

Padikkal and Kohli Light Up IPL Opener with Stellar Performances

 Global
3
Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

 Global
4
Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026