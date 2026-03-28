KZN Deploys 3,500+ Officers, AI Tools to Target Road Fatalities During Easter

In a major road safety push ahead of the Easter and Passover long weekend, the KwaZulu-Natal government has deployed over 3,483 law enforcement officers, supported by 105 national traffic police officers, to manage the expected surge in traffic and reduce road fatalities.

Announcing the large-scale deployment, KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said the intensified enforcement drive aims to achieve a 10% reduction in road deaths during the holiday period, with officers operating round-the-clock until May 3, 2026.

Early Crackdown Signals Strict Enforcement

The campaign was launched at the Umdloti Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) Centre, beginning with inspections of public transport vehicles. By early morning, 17 buses and minibus taxis had been checked, while four vehicles were impounded during joint operations involving Operation Shanela and RTI teams.

A multi-agency roadblock in KwaMashu, conducted in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and eThekwini Metro Police, set the tone for a zero-tolerance enforcement approach.

Focus on Overloading, Fraud and Compliance

Duma highlighted ongoing efforts under the Nenzani La Ezweni Operation, which monitors freight compliance across 17 provincial weighbridge sites.

He revealed that:

The Midway weighbridge recorded over 40,441 vehicles weighed, averaging 3,370 vehicles monthly

Several trucks have already been impounded for overloading and fake registration documents

To strengthen enforcement, the province is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, including:

Automated number plate recognition (ANPR)

Real-time traffic data analytics

Anomaly detection systems

These tools aim to improve accuracy, reduce fraud, and modernise traffic monitoring systems.

Massive Enforcement Plan Rolled Out

Authorities have unveiled an extensive enforcement strategy targeting high-risk behaviours and zones:

148 roadblocks across the province, including 80+ anti-drunk driving operations

118 speed enforcement operations in high-risk and high-traffic areas

17 interprovincial roadblocks to monitor cross-border traffic

91 operations focused on scholar transport safety

Duma warned that unroadworthy vehicles, particularly taxis, will be removed from roads, with strict action against both drivers and vehicle owners.

First-Ever Pedestrian Enforcement Drive

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, KwaZulu-Natal will roll out 28 pedestrian enforcement operations, targeting unsafe behaviour such as:

Walking under the influence on busy roads

Failure to use designated pedestrian bridges

“We will also penalise pedestrians who ignore safety infrastructure,” Duma said, underlining a broader approach to road safety that includes all road users.

Traffic Surge Expected

Authorities anticipate a sharp increase in vehicle movement, with 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles per hour expected to pass through major tollgates starting April 2, 2026.

Positive Trend but Continued Vigilance Needed

Duma noted that the province recorded a 38% reduction in road fatalities during Easter 2025, compared to higher levels in 2024—an improvement authorities aim to build upon this year.

Call for Public Cooperation

Urging motorists and pedestrians to act responsibly, Duma emphasised that enforcement alone cannot ensure safety.

“Compliance with traffic laws and responsible behaviour by all road users is essential to prevent avoidable tragedies,” he said.

With a combination of massive manpower deployment, technology integration, and targeted enforcement, KwaZulu-Natal is aiming to set a benchmark in road safety management during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.