Tragic End: BSF Jawan Found Dead in Meerut

In a tragic development, a 35-year-old BSF jawan named Nain Singh was found dead at his residence in Meerut, bearing a gunshot wound. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Dhanpur village community where the incident occurred.

Singh, who was on leave from his posting in West Bengal, was discovered deceased on Saturday evening. According to police officials, a complaint filed by the family has led to the registration of a case, with targeted efforts underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Local SHO Bajrang Prasad confirmed the ongoing investigation, while family members mourn the passing of Singh, who had returned home on March 6 to spend time with loved ones. The police's resolution in bringing justice is palpable as the case unfolds.