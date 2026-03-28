Court Upholds Marriage Laws, Denies Live-In Protection
In a recent ruling, the Allahabad High Court determined that individuals already married cannot legally engage in a live-in relationship with others without obtaining a divorce. The court declined to issue protection for such relationships but provided guidance for reporting harassment or violence to authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has ruled that individuals who are already married cannot legally pursue a live-in relationship with another person without first securing a divorce from their spouse.
A single-judge bench, led by Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, emphasized that no court can provide protection to those in a live-in relationship without a divorce decree.
The court suggested that individuals facing harassment or violence should approach law enforcement authorities, underscoring the importance of following legal channels in such matters.