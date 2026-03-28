Court Upholds Marriage Laws, Denies Live-In Protection

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that individuals who are already married cannot legally pursue a live-in relationship with another person without first securing a divorce from their spouse.

A single-judge bench, led by Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, emphasized that no court can provide protection to those in a live-in relationship without a divorce decree.

The court suggested that individuals facing harassment or violence should approach law enforcement authorities, underscoring the importance of following legal channels in such matters.