Bihar's Crisis Management Group: A Response to West Asia Conflict

In response to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Bihar government has established a crisis management group to ensure the smooth supply of essential goods and services within the state.

Headed by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, the group comprises senior officials from key departments, including the development commissioner, additional chief secretary (Home), and the DGP.

The Food and Consumer Protection Department has been designated as the nodal body. Their tasks include monitoring supply chains, safeguarding migrant workers' interests, and formulating strategies to address potential emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)