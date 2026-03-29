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Bihar's Crisis Management Group: A Response to West Asia Conflict

The Bihar government has formed a crisis management group to mitigate the effects of the ongoing West Asia conflict. The group aims to ensure the supply of essential goods, protect migrant workers, and develop response measures. The Food and Consumer Protection Department is the nodal body overseeing these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:55 IST
Bihar's Crisis Management Group: A Response to West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Bihar government has established a crisis management group to ensure the smooth supply of essential goods and services within the state.

Headed by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, the group comprises senior officials from key departments, including the development commissioner, additional chief secretary (Home), and the DGP.

The Food and Consumer Protection Department has been designated as the nodal body. Their tasks include monitoring supply chains, safeguarding migrant workers' interests, and formulating strategies to address potential emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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