Controversial DJB Bungalow Allotted to Delhi Chief Secretary

The allocation of the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) controversial bungalow in Jal Vihar to Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has stirred concerns. According to official sources, Verma has been residing in this government accommodation for about a month now in south Delhi.

The bungalow became a focal point of intense dispute in 2023, during the term of former DJB Chief Executive Officer Udit Prakash Rai. At the heart of the controversy was an allegation that a 15th-century protected structure was demolished for the construction of the bungalow. Built at a staggering cost of nearly Rs 4 crore, the bungalow spans 700 sqm on a 5,500 sqm plot.

Verma, who assumed the role of chief secretary of Delhi last October, had not been residing in a government-allocated bungalow due to a shortage of available accommodations. Typically, the allotment of official residences is managed by the Public Works Department (PWD), which allocates according to rank, cadre, and seniority for Delhi government officials, including the chief minister and other ministers.