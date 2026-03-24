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Delhi Unveils New Emergency Operations Centre for Disaster Management

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a Rs 10 crore allocation for a state-of-the-art emergency operation centre in Delhi. The new facility aims to bolster disaster response capabilities by utilizing AI and satellite data for predictive analytics, ensuring rapid responses to emergencies like floods, earthquakes, and fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST
Delhi Unveils New Emergency Operations Centre for Disaster Management
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, unveiled plans to establish a cutting-edge emergency operation centre (EOC) with a budget of Rs 10 crore. This strategic move aims to enhance Delhi's disaster management capabilities following the tragic Palam fire incident that resulted in nine fatalities.

The proposed EOC, to be set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), will feature real-time coordination and predictive analytics powered by artificial intelligence and satellite data. It promises to improve response mechanisms for various crises, including floods, earthquakes, fires, and chemical emergencies.

Additionally, the Delhi government plans to build a new regional building for the Forensic Science Lab in Sheikh Saray and commence construction of a high-security jail in Narela to reduce overcrowding in city jails, as part of the 2026-27 budget measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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