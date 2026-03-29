Tripura Expands Pre-Primary Education in Government Schools
Tripura plans to introduce pre-primary units in 450 schools by the 2026-27 session, raising the total to 695 facilities. This expansion supports the National Education Policy's focus on early education and aims to boost enrolment in government schools. Implementation is guided by departmental guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Tripura government is set to significantly expand its pre-primary education programs by introducing units in 450 schools for the 2026-27 academic year, according to an official announcement made on Sunday.
Since 2018, the northeastern state has seen the establishment of 236 pre-primary institutions, boosting the count from just nine. The latest addition will bring the total to 695 pre-primary facilities within government-run schools.
The move aligns with the emphasis on early childhood education outlined in the National Education Policy. Authorities aim to improve enrolment rates in government schools, and all district education officers have been instructed to adhere to guidelines to ensure smooth implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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