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Reliance SEZ Refinery's Fate Uncertain Amid India's New Export Tax

India's recent overhaul of fuel duties introduces significant changes, impacting export tax rates on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), casting uncertainty over Reliance Industries' SEZ refinery. The outcome of whether these exports remain exempt is crucial for determining the refining margins and overall financial impact on Reliance and government revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:01 IST
Reliance SEZ Refinery's Fate Uncertain Amid India's New Export Tax
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India's revised fuel tax framework, effective March 26, imposes export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), leaving petrol exports exempt. Analysts point to the uncertainty surrounding Reliance Industries' SEZ refinery's exemption from these duties as a pivotal factor affecting refining margins and government revenues.

The new export levies are set at Rs 21.50 per litre for diesel and Rs 29.50 per litre for ATF. If Reliance's SEZ exports remain exempt, the company's refining margins could be largely protected. Conversely, inclusion under this tax would significantly impact margins on diesel and ATF shipments.

While oil marketing companies (OMCs) gain some relief from the new duties, with reduced marketing losses on petrol and diesel, the broader fiscal impact remains uncertain. The resolution of SEZ status will be crucial in assessing the financial implications for both Reliance and the government.

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