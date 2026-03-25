Rare Earth Dilemma: Balancing Exploitation and Environmental Protection in India

In an unusual parliamentary event, Telugu Desam Party leader and presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti raised an important query regarding rare earth minerals during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour. Exercising his prerogative from the Chair, Tenneti inquired about balancing environmental protection with resource exploitation on coastlines.

Responding to Tenneti's question, Minister of State for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh clarified that the extraction of beach sand minerals springs primarily from deposits and rocks. Singh spotlighted past illegal practices involving minerals like graphite and underlined the instituted measures for regulation.

Singh emphasized that proactive efforts are underway to prevent the illegal extraction of monazite, a crucial thorium source. This historic session stemmed from Tenneti's concern for harmonizing resource conservation and developmental exploitation, keeping environmental sustainability at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)