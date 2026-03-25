Left Menu

Rare Earth Dilemma: Balancing Exploitation and Environmental Protection in India

During a memorable parliamentary session, Telugu Desam Party leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, presiding over discussions, posed a critical question on rare earth minerals. Minister Jitendra Singh detailed the sources and past issues of illegal extraction, highlighting ongoing measures to safeguard resources while ensuring environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:21 IST
Rare Earth Dilemma: Balancing Exploitation and Environmental Protection in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual parliamentary event, Telugu Desam Party leader and presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti raised an important query regarding rare earth minerals during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour. Exercising his prerogative from the Chair, Tenneti inquired about balancing environmental protection with resource exploitation on coastlines.

Responding to Tenneti's question, Minister of State for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh clarified that the extraction of beach sand minerals springs primarily from deposits and rocks. Singh spotlighted past illegal practices involving minerals like graphite and underlined the instituted measures for regulation.

Singh emphasized that proactive efforts are underway to prevent the illegal extraction of monazite, a crucial thorium source. This historic session stemmed from Tenneti's concern for harmonizing resource conservation and developmental exploitation, keeping environmental sustainability at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026