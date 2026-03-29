Goa Councillor's Son Caught in Scandal: Exploitation Allegations Surface

The Crime Branch in Goa is probing an extensive sexual exploitation case involving Soham Naik, the son of a local councillor. Allegations have arisen from four females, including minors, claiming Naik's involvement in serious offenses.

Naik's arrest on March 22 followed intense local protests outside the Curchorem police station. Investigators gathered statements from the accused's victims, with some claiming he circulated obscene videos.

The case has intensified, with Naik's mobile phone undergoing forensic examination. Legal actions are underway under various protection acts, as authorities attempt to reach more potential victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)