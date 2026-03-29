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Goa Councillor's Son Caught in Scandal: Exploitation Allegations Surface

A Goa councillor's son, Soham Naik, is facing allegations of sexual exploitation involving minors. Four females have accused him of sexual offenses, prompting his arrest and a thorough investigation by the Crime Branch. The police are extending efforts to uncover more victims in this unfolding scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:29 IST
Goa Councillor's Son Caught in Scandal: Exploitation Allegations Surface
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The Crime Branch in Goa is probing an extensive sexual exploitation case involving Soham Naik, the son of a local councillor. Allegations have arisen from four females, including minors, claiming Naik's involvement in serious offenses.

Naik's arrest on March 22 followed intense local protests outside the Curchorem police station. Investigators gathered statements from the accused's victims, with some claiming he circulated obscene videos.

The case has intensified, with Naik's mobile phone undergoing forensic examination. Legal actions are underway under various protection acts, as authorities attempt to reach more potential victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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